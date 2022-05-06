May is for Miracles
In My View: A pitch clock isn’t a bad idea

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Minor league baseball is experimenting with a pitch clock this season to shorten games -- so far it has worked.

The Lansing Lugnuts games by average are at least 20 minutes quicker, some ending prior to two hours. If it works major league baseball may add a pitch clock for next season. In my view, these games have got to speed up with more action if the game is to grow.

