MSU Softball Postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Friday softball game at Rutgers has been postponed. Each team must win two games in the three game series to qualify for next week’s Big Ten tournament in East Lansing. MSU has a 4-16 record in Big Ten play, Rutgers is 3-17.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.