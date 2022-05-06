May is for Miracles
MSU Softball Postponed

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Friday softball game at Rutgers has been postponed. Each team must win two games in the three game series to qualify for next week’s Big Ten tournament in East Lansing. MSU has a 4-16 record in Big Ten play, Rutgers is 3-17.

