Motorcycle crash causes fire at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A motorcycle crash caused a fire Thursday at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson.

According to authorities, someone was riding a motorcycle around and inside the historic rotunda before losing control and crashing into the side. City officials said there were no reported injuries and the only damage to the rotunda appeared to be smoke damage.

Officials said the incident is part of a larger trend of people driving vehicles onto lawns, dumping trash and other illegal activity in the area.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they witness someone off-roading, vandalizing or dumping trash in parks.

