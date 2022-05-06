May is for Miracles: The bravery of Brooke Badgero

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With a big smile and full of energy, Brooke Badgero’s life took a turn for the worst when she was just seven years old and started getting sick on a daily basis.

“We went into her regular doctor and saw that she was really dehydrated, so they suggested we go into Sparrow,” recalled her father, Bill Badgero. “We talked to the ER doctor there and they were great. They had on-staff, a pediatric emergency room doctor and I don’t know how long we stayed there -- we were there 12 hours, he wouldn’t let us leave because he knew something was up.”

July 7, 2021 was an emotional day for the family. Brooke went through numerous tests and after a long stressful day, the family got Brooke’s leukemia diagnosis.

“30 days of intense treatment,” recalled her mother, Sara Badgero. “They did a bone marrow aspiration and a lumbar puncture and they sent her fluids to Seattle. That told us the treatments were working and she was essentially in remission.”

“It’s amazing. We don’t truly realize the resources we have right here in Lansing and a lot of people say you have to go to this city or this hospital, but I think trough all of that equipment and training and bringing the doctors here to Lansing, they have exceptional resources,” said Bill Badgero. “She’s been treated and is recovering so much faster than I thought she would. It’s a miracle.”

Brooke and the staff at Sparrow have a special relationship. She’s known there for her jokes that bring joy, smiles and lift spirits.

Her brother Noah has kept things normal for her, as he was there for her to talk to in the hospital when it wasn’t safe for her to be around other children.

The Badgero family hopes Brooke’s story is a sign of hope to a family that may have to take this journey someday.

