Man killed after hitting MDOT truck in Barry County

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RUTLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One man is dead after striking a Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) truck and trailer in Barry County Thursday.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says a red Ford F-150 was traveling north on M-43 south of Quimby Road in Rutland Township when it struck the rear of the truck and trailer.

The MDOT truck turned into a parking area while the F-150 continued north. It then mistook a curve north of Tillotson Lake Road, left the road, and traveled several hundred feet before hitting trees.

Passing motorists removed the driver, later identified as 76-year-old Roland Ferris, from his truck and gave CPR. An ambulance arrived and continued lifesaving efforts and transported Ferris to Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

