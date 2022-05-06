On The Job Report: 5/06/2022

Classroom Assistant

Educational Childcare Center

Salary: $12.50/hour

Description:

EC3 Substitute teachers (support staff) assist full-time teachers in caring for children and maintaining equipment in the classrooms. Substitute teachers are responsible for ensuring that all space, equipment, training, supervision, child care rules and routines, and all records and files in their classroom are maintained and conducted in compliance with the Michigan Department of Human Services Licensing Rules for Child Care Centers.

Major job functions also include collaborating with coworkers through staff meetings and other activities as assigned.

EC3 substitute teachers are supervised by the full-time EC3 employees in the classroom to which they are assigned, then by the Program Director. EC3 offers a competitive wage starting at $12.50 per hour, opportunity for bonus pay, continued training and staff development, engaged and loyal families, low staff turnover, and a fun, collegial work environment.

Qualified candidates should submit a detailed resume, three or more professional references, and a cover letter describing their suitability and desire for the position.

DESCRIPTION OF DUTIES

Major tasks required:

Assist in the caretaking of infants, toddlers, and/or preschoolers (under direct supervision of teachers), to meet their physical, social, emotional, and intellectual needs, based on their individual development. This should be done based on the curriculum standards, teaching methods, and mission of EC3.

Collaborate with teaching staff and volunteers in the classrooms in a manner that is team-based, inclusive, and respectful.

Function in the classroom in compliance with Michigan’s child care licensing standards and NAEYC’s accreditation standards.

Ensure the safety of children through constant supervision (by sight and sound), effective arrangement of space, proper maintenance of equipment, and regular practice of emergency drills and procedures (under direct supervision of teachers).

Ensure that child care routines are carried out in a manner that is prompt, hygienic, consistent with EC3′s methods and mission, and adhering to research-based child development principles. This includes routines related to diapering/toileting, feeding, napping/resting, hand-washing, tooth-brushing, and transitioning.

Create and maintain a tidy, pleasant, inviting atmosphere in which children feel comfortable and secure, and parents feel welcome and reassured.

Under direct supervision of teachers, ensure that parents receive adequate information about children’s experiences and development at EC3 through daily verbal and written contact.

Provide positive guidance and responsive caregiving, tending to children when they express need.

Under direct supervision of teachers, provide a variety of experiences that promote physical development, creative expression, language development, and relational development.

Under direct supervision of teachers, maintain written records designed to evaluate each child, as well as the class as a whole.

Contribute to EC3′s culture and operations by participating fully in staff meetings, sharing information obtained through outside reading and training, and performing other duties as required.

Requirements:

Be at least 18 years of age.

Have a high school diploma; work toward a college degree (Associates or higher) in early childhood education, child development, or a child-related field preferred. Current certification in CPR (infant, pediatric, adult) and first aid preferred.

Have the ability to pass an initial and intermittent background checks and receive clearance for working with young children

Have at least three years of experience caring for multiple children.

Be physically able to sit on the floor and stand for long periods of time, and to move around quickly as needed. Be physically able to lift and carry fifty (50) pounds to chest height. Be physically able to climb and function within and around outdoor playground equipment.

Have a warm, supportive attitude toward children and families of all cultures. Be flexible and willing to adapt to changes in the program. Be willing to accept supervision in order to improve work performance.

Be committed to lifelong learning.

All applicants must be fully vaccinated and boosted prior to hire.

Masking is a requirement.

How to Apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, and references to jobs@ec3kids.org

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/20460877

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 20460877

Baker/Donut Maker (Overnight)

Groovy Donuts

Salary: $14.28/hour

Description:

Do you like “rolling in the dough”? If you have basic pastry experience and are looking to release your creativity with a collaborative team in a fun atmosphere, Groovy Donuts is looking for YOU! As a Groovy Donuts Overnight Baker / Donut Maker, you will work with our Lead Baker to prepare, design, and present the most amazing donuts ever—unique, joy-filled treats that warm both hearts and stomachs. We are seeking a trained, experienced pastry baker to join our team on our quest to make the world a better place, one donut at a time!

Pay and Benefits

· Wage Range: $14.28-16.32 per hour + Tip Share Program (hourly, non-exempt position)

· Employee Assistance Program

· Paid Training

· Professional Development: ability to learn new skills, continuing education

· Advancement and career opportunities

· Employee Discount

· Free Donut + Beverage for every shift worked

Reports To: Bakery Manager

Groovy Donuts is a small, retro donut and coffee shop that believes each member of our team should work toward our core purpose: Spreading Joy, Building Community and Feeling Groovy!

This position assists the Lead Baker in preparing the kitchen for daily baking sessions, including pre- and post-session cleaning according to industry standards, ingredient prep, inventory, and ordering, utensils and machinery prep/maintenance, and assisting with recipe preparation, baking and decorating. Works with Lead Baker to review and prepare daily standard baked goods and special orders. Prepares orders for café case or deliveries using industrial kitchen equipment: weigh scales, grinders, thermometers, mixers, ovens, hood, etc. Works with other team members as needed to fulfill café and special orders.

Essential Functions

· Prepares kitchen and equipment for bakery functions at the beginning of each shift to ensure efficient, sanitary and safe environment

· Coordinates with bakery lead to plan and prepare for the production of each day’s donuts to adequately supply Groovy Donuts’ locations, wholesale deliveries and special orders

· Mixes, forms and fries donuts according to Groovy Donuts recipes, methodology and at Groovy Donuts standard of quality

· Acts as a team player, working cooperatively with other bakers, decorators, café and other team members

· Performs daily maintenance, cleaning and sanitization of bakery equipment, including but not limited to fryer, mixers, cake donut depositor and other donut making tools

Requirements:

Competencies

· Company Values: Spreading Joy, Building Community, Feeling Groovy

· FIT: Fulfills demands of position, Integrates into team, Thrives in role

· Punctuality

· Organization and Multi-Tasking Skills

· Initiative

· Basic Kitchen Skills

· Basic Math Skills

· Cleanliness

· Desire for continuous improvement

Physical Demands Standard food service kitchen; requires standing for long periods of time and moving about the kitchen stations as necessary to complete baking orders. Routinely uses or is in contact with large rotary mixers, grinders, hot ovens, and sharp utensils.

The team member must frequently lift or move objects up to 25 pounds and occasionally lift or move objects up to 50 pounds.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work This is a Full Time position (30 – 40 hours per week). Typical working hours range from 10:00pm to 8:00am; may vary based on product demand.

Required Education and Experience Must be 18 years of age, High School Diploma or GED, 1 year bakery/café experience or related foodservice experience; ability to work as part of a team and independently. Requires basic math skills, understanding of baking principles, and skill in using industrial kitchen equipment: weigh scales, mixers, ovens, hood, etc.

Preferred Education and Experience Culinary School Certification, 3 years bakery/café experience, Donut Frying / Baking experience.

AAP/EEO Statement Groovy Donuts is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

How to Apply: Please submit a copy of your resume to thegroovydonutshop@gmail.com and indicate which position you are applying for.

If you do not have a current resume, please visit groovydonuts.com/careers and submit an application.

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/46139385

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 46139385

Q A Engineer

Autokiniton

Salary: $

Description:

Provide quality assurance system support and leadership to achieve optimal safety, quality, productivity and delivery to assure internal and external customer satisfaction.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES: This is a senior level position, which represents the attainment of specialized knowledge in breadth and depth. Understands advanced concepts within professional discipline. Applies knowledge and experience to complex situations. Recommends solutions to complex issues. Performs independently and uses experience to guide actions. Mentors less experienced colleagues.

- Support the Company’'s mission, vision, values and goals in the performance of daily activities.

- Provide key input into the development of departmental strategic goals along with identifying key measurable to support the departmental goals.

- Responsible for performance feedback and leadership of all direct reports including mentoring, coaching, counseling and corrective action when situations dictate. - Ensure product and process compliance to customer and TS 16949 requirements.

- Support corporate in standardization activities. - Ensure effective containment actions are in place to protect customers when a quality issue is identified.

- Serve as focal point of contact for internal and external customers either directly or through the Customer Liaison.

- Serve as main contact for external customer concerns. Monitor, respond, initiate corrective actions, follow up, close and track customer complaints.

- Guides design, implementation and verification of quality engineering initiatives. - Create new designs, drawings, project plans, specifications and other documents.

- Maintenance of the Process Sign Off Books, and job books (for manufacturing).

- Work in conjunction with engineering; coordinate the PPAP (Product Part Approval Process) for new programs, program moves, engineering changes and process improvements.

- Travel to customers, vendors and suppliers as necessary. Generate and distribute visitation reports along with any other customer communications.

- Analyze SPC data for process improvement, corrective actions and other activities.

- Initiate, facilitate and participate in cross-functional teams in pursuit of problem solving and mistake proofing quality problems.

- Drive implementation of a progressive quality system to prevent defects and meet or exceed customer expectation.

- Drive implementation of all quality policies and required operating procedures and work instructions.

- Develop and maintain Company performance metric data, prepare charts and summaries for applicable measurables as required.

- Directs colleagues engaged in measuring and testing product and tabulating data concerning materials, product, or process quality and reliability.

- Provide training and support for the Quality Technicians and manufacturing colleagues, including gage training.

- Assist with plant activities to achieve quality, productivity and cost reduction goals.

- Provide guidance to the plant for internal rejects and rework procedures.

- Interface as required with the CMM programmers on layout issues and the Weld Assurance Technician on weld issues.

- Support all quality systems, both development and maintenance per TS16949 requirements.

- Generate quality alerts and communicate alerts to the production floor.

- Responsible for reporting all accidents, however minor, and all workplace hazards to the supervisor immediately.

- Responsible for ensuring the entire team has the necessary tools and materials to properly perform their roles safely and efficiently.

- Assure all safety devices are properly in place and utilized, and to verify individual usage of personal protective equipment by the entire work team.

- Comply and oversee compliance with all internal and OSHA required safety procedures in the performance of daily activities and hold all direct reports accountable for enforcement.

- Maintain high standards of housekeeping in work area. - Maintain a positive working relationship with all levels of the organization.

- Adherence to all company policies and procedures (ex. Quality Policy Manual, Colleague Handbook, Level II Procedures, etc.)

RELATIONSHIPS/CONTACTS: Reports directly to the Quality Manager. Interfaces on a frequent basis with Operations, Tool & Die, Materials, and Engineering. Interfaces on an as needed basis with IT, Finance and HR.

LEADERSHIP/SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: Provides direct leadership and supervises Quality Techs or Inspectors. - Ability to identify, select, train and coach quality talent. - Provides model behavior to demonstrate corporate values.

Requirements:

- Bachelor’'s Degree in Engineering or related field or equivalent industrial design experience. A.S.Q.C. certified quality engineer preferred. Master’'s Degree preferred.

- Minimum six (6) years in quality engineering or supplier development preferred.

- Knowledge of standard quality practices, ex. FMEA’'s, SPC, DOE, etc.

- Large & medium metal stamping and assembly background.

- Knowledge of resistance and MIG welding processes.

- Familiar with GD&T.

- Solid working knowledge of PPAP processes.

- Ability to work in fast pace team environment.

- Proven leadership ability and excellent interpersonal skills.

- Excellent organizational, analytical and communication skills.

- Ability to mentor and teach the team effective problem solving methods.

- Familiar with lean manufacturing concepts.

- Good working skills with Microsoft Office software

- Computer literate with customer required software (ex. Powerway, Covisint, IMDS) and SPC software literate.

- Ability to read and write in English and perform mathematical calculations.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS, WORK ENVIRONMENT AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: Duties include, but are not limited to; stand, walk, twist, bend, lift, see, talk and hear. Ability to travel. Frequently exposed to moving mechanical parts, vibration and hazardous materials.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by colleagues assigned to this position. They are not intended to be an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, qualifications, or working conditions.

How to Apply: https://www.autokiniton.com/careers

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/16782794

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 16782794

