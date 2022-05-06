‘The greatest experience of my life’ -- Michigan State University mascot graduates

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s been a tough few years for the class of 2022 but, Friday, thousands of Michigan State University students will be able to say they graduated despite a pandemic.

Of those graduating this weekend, one very special Spartan has a lot to celebrate. For the past four years she’s kept a secret.

She kept that secret pretty well, until her roommate caught on.

Related: ‘You’ve got gifts’ -- MSU’s most senior grad earns third doctorate

“She said ‘There’s one of three things you could be,” she recalled. “‘One of them is a tutor, you’re friends with a lot of athletes, or you’re Sparty.’”

Friday, she finally got to tell the world who she is.

In front of the school she finally said, “I’m Madison Scanlon, and I’m Sparty.”

For the past four years, Scanlon has represented the spirit of Sparty under the big lights. And during those four years she dedicated her time to the white and green, sometimes like a full-time job.

“It’s been probably the greatest experience of my life,” Scanlon said. “I’m so excited I was able to portray the world’s greatest mascot.”

Read: Motorcycle crash causes fire at Ella Sharp Park in Jackson

In the history of MSU, Scanlon is only the third woman to be Sparty.

Friday, she graduated from the College of Communication Arts and Sciences with a degree in advertising. She says she couldn’t have done it without her parents and fans.

Scanlon said, “Without them, I would’ve not had the kind of idea or initiative to go tryout to be Sparty, so I owe it all to them.”

Scanlon says she’ll always be Sparty at heart. But, now it’s time for a new team.

Next she’ll be heading across Lake Michigan, representing the sales team of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.