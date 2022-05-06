May is for Miracles
Experts: Failure of Midland County dams “foreseeable and preventable”

Damages exceeded $200 million.
Several mid-Michigan residents were forced to evacuate their homes in May 2020 after the Sanford and Edenville dams failed.
Several mid-Michigan residents were forced to evacuate their homes in May 2020 after the Sanford and Edenville dams failed.(Courtesy: Steven Henderson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A five-member panel, appointed by the federal government, released a 502-page report this week saying the disaster resulted from flaws in the design and construction of the Edenville Dam.

It also laid out shortcomings in the maintenance over the years.

The dam, which is on the Tittabawassee River, collapsed on May 19, 2020, after 100- to 200-year flooding produced a 25- to 50-year rainfall.

Thousands of people were evacuated, and 150 homes were destroyed. Damages exceeded $200 million.

The full report can be read here.

