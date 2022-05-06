Experts: Failure of Midland County dams “foreseeable and preventable”

MIDLAND, Mich. (WILX) - A five-member panel, appointed by the federal government, released a 502-page report this week saying the disaster resulted from flaws in the design and construction of the Edenville Dam.

It also laid out shortcomings in the maintenance over the years.

The dam, which is on the Tittabawassee River, collapsed on May 19, 2020, after 100- to 200-year flooding produced a 25- to 50-year rainfall.

Thousands of people were evacuated, and 150 homes were destroyed. Damages exceeded $200 million.

