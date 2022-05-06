Eaton County man accused of sexually assaulting his daughter

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A man is in jail Friday on allegations of Criminal Sexual Conduct involving his daughter.

Troopers from the Lansing Post of the Michigan State Police (MSP) were dispatched Thursday to investigate a Criminal Sexual Conduct complaint against the man, 46-year-old Eaton Rapids resident.

MSP officials announced the findings of their initial investigation on Friday via social media post.

“The investigation revealed that a father was sexually assaulting his daughter since 2019 at the age of 17,” MSP wrote. “The victim is now 20 years old.”

MSP said their investigation included interviews with all parties involved. Following the inteviews, a determination was made to arrest the father.

The suspect was arrested and arraigned at the 56A District Court in Charlotte.

Charges include three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 3rd Degree. Bond has been set at $100,000.

