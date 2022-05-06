May is for Miracles
Advertisement

E. High Street in Jackson closing on Monday for bridge reconstruction

E. High Street in Jackson, Michigan is closing Monday, May 9 for a total bridge reconstruction.
E. High Street in Jackson, Michigan is closing Monday, May 9 for a total bridge reconstruction.(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, a busy street in Jackson will close for five months to reconstruct a deteriorating bridge.

E. High Street between Executive Drive and South Street will close to traffic so the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) can replace the E. High crossing over the Grand River.

Related: Two Jackson streets closing for water main repair

The $2 million project will replace the bridge beams, repave and widen the concrete driving surface, and upgrade railings on each side. The bridge, which was built in 1963, is a vital connection between a large industrial park on the southeast side of Jackson and U.S. 127.

The City of Jackson Engineering Division says the aging bridge simply cannot keep up with the increasing heavy truck traffic and requires a complete replacement.

Detour

A detour will take drivers to Losey Avenue and South Street.

Three additional MDOT bridge replacements are currently underway in the city:

  • An aging bridge over the Grand River on E. Washington Avenue is being replaced
  • Two railroad bridges in Downtown Jackson over N. Mechanic and N. Jackson streets

The E. Washington project is expected to wrap up later this month, with the railroad bridges working toward a November 2022 completion.

The E. High Street project is expected to be completed in October 2022.

Next: Man killed after hitting MDOT truck in Barry County

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Life-long learner gains third doctorate
‘You’ve got gifts. Use them.’ -- Third doctorate earned for MSU’s most senior 2022 grad
WILX News 10 Now Desk
WATCH: Now Desk Afternoon Edition - Showers skip the weekend and May is for Miracles
WILX Weather Webcast 5/6/2022 Midday Update
10000 Spartans graduate from MSU
10,000 MSU students set to graduate after toughing out pandemic education
Several mid-Michigan residents were forced to evacuate their homes in May 2020 after the...
Experts: Failure of Midland County dams “foreseeable and preventable”