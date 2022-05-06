E. High Street in Jackson closing on Monday for bridge reconstruction

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - On Monday, a busy street in Jackson will close for five months to reconstruct a deteriorating bridge.

E. High Street between Executive Drive and South Street will close to traffic so the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) can replace the E. High crossing over the Grand River.

The $2 million project will replace the bridge beams, repave and widen the concrete driving surface, and upgrade railings on each side. The bridge, which was built in 1963, is a vital connection between a large industrial park on the southeast side of Jackson and U.S. 127.

The City of Jackson Engineering Division says the aging bridge simply cannot keep up with the increasing heavy truck traffic and requires a complete replacement.

Detour

A detour will take drivers to Losey Avenue and South Street.

Three additional MDOT bridge replacements are currently underway in the city:

An aging bridge over the Grand River on E. Washington Avenue is being replaced

Two railroad bridges in Downtown Jackson over N. Mechanic and N. Jackson streets

The E. Washington project is expected to wrap up later this month, with the railroad bridges working toward a November 2022 completion.

The E. High Street project is expected to be completed in October 2022.

