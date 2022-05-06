Christian Tucker making a big impact on Lansing Catholic’s Lacrosse team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Lacrosse team is very young.

One of their seniors, Christian Tucker, is a budding goaltender on the field, despite his family’s pedigree.

“Goalies can have a bigger impact than a 30-goal scorer,” said head coach Rich Kimball. “if you have a goal scorer and a goalie that’s going to shut down just as many, that’s huge.”

And that’s exactly what Christian Tucker has done for Lansing Catholic’s lacrosse program.

“He’s averaging 22 saves a game, he’s keeping us in games, playing very well, and he loves it,” said Kimball.

Tucker’s made a major impact in his short stint with the Cougars; his family moved here from Denver, when his dad Mel was hired as the football coach at Michigan State.

Yes, Christian plays football at Lansing Catholic too, but lacrosse won his heart first.

“Growing up, my dad always thought football was too dangerous for me,” Christian said, ”so lacrosse was the closest I can get to hitting on the field at first without putting on the pads.”

Tuckers 22 saves a game are well above average, but it’s what he loves.

“I think the best part is making that save you’re not supposed to make,” Tucker said. “It takes a lot of experience that comes with it, being able to read their shoulders, and where they’re going to shoot...and having no fear.”

Not being scared of anything is perhaps one of the bigger impacts he’s had on the team.

“Really helps me play aggressive and assertive.” he said. “Sometimes it leads to penalties, but I think it helps the team mentality-wise.”

“Tuck’s getting a lot of cheers, because people see how good he really is, and that’s really fun,” said Kimball.

Next season, Christian Tucker is playing a fifth year on the IMG Academy lacrosse team in Bradenton, Florida.

