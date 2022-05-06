May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Checking out Bradly’s HG and Birch Rak Clothier in Old Town

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at Bradly’s HG and Birch Rak Clothier in Old Town, learning more about how the local business got started.

We talked to the owner, Bradly Rakowksi, who told us more about the store’s ties to Old Town and what you can find at the home-furnishing store.

From furniture to food, Bradly’s HG and Birch Rak Clothier has lots of great items to choose from.

Plus, they’re hosting a big open house on Saturday, May 7th from noon until 8 pm with some great specials and cooking demonstrations as well.

Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Buckingham Strategic Wealth: taxes
Financial Friday: Minimizing taxes over your lifetime
Los Tres Amigos
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Los Tres Amigos
Wine Train Exterior
Adventures await in California
Mothers Day with Goats
Hilltop View Farms hosting Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour