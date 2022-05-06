Checking out Bradly’s HG and Birch Rak Clothier in Old Town

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ at Bradly’s HG and Birch Rak Clothier in Old Town, learning more about how the local business got started.

We talked to the owner, Bradly Rakowksi, who told us more about the store’s ties to Old Town and what you can find at the home-furnishing store.

From furniture to food, Bradly’s HG and Birch Rak Clothier has lots of great items to choose from.

Plus, they’re hosting a big open house on Saturday, May 7th from noon until 8 pm with some great specials and cooking demonstrations as well.

Check out the videos to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.