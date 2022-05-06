Big Upset At Madrid Open Tennis

MADRID (AP) - Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz has overcome an injury to defeat his idol Rafael Nadal in three sets in the Madrid Open quarterfinals. The 19-year-old Alcaraz recovered from a bad ankle twist early in the second set to earn his first victory against the 21-time Grand Slam champion in what could be the beginning of a change of guard in Spanish tennis. The youngster considered by many in Spain as Nadal’s successor will play in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic after the Serb eased to a two-set win over Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts).

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.