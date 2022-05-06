May is for Miracles
Big Upset At Madrid Open Tennis

Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to...
Kevin Anderson of South Africa serves in front of sparsely filled stands on his way to defeating Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during Rogers Cup quarterfinal tennis tournament action in Toronto on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADRID (AP) - Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz has overcome an injury to defeat his idol Rafael Nadal in three sets in the Madrid Open quarterfinals. The 19-year-old Alcaraz recovered from a bad ankle twist early in the second set to earn his first victory against the 21-time Grand Slam champion in what could be the beginning of a change of guard in Spanish tennis. The youngster considered by many in Spain as Nadal’s successor will play in the semifinals against Novak Djokovic after the Serb eased to a two-set win over Hubert Hurkacz (HUR’-kahts).

