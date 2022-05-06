Bad Weather Day in Major League Baseball

UNDATED (AP) - Weather is having an impact on the Major League Baseball schedule. Tonight’s game between the Mets and the Phillies has been postponed because of rain in the forecast for Philadelphia. It will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader. The series opener between the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees has been postponed for the same reason. The game will be made up with a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday. Also called off was the series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. It’s rescheduled for tomorrow night as the second half of a split doubleheader. The start time for the scheduled matchup was moved up to earlier tomorrow afternoon.

