May is for Miracles
2-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Delhi Township

A 2-year-old almost drown in Delhi Township on May 5, 2022.
A 2-year-old almost drown in Delhi Township on May 5, 2022.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday after nearing drowning in a lake at Valhalla Park.

Medical crews with Delhi Charter Township Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 4 p.m. Authorities said a park staff member -- who is a former Army cadet medic -- had spotted the boy and began administering life-saving measures.

The boy was transferred to Sparrow, where he was awake and crying. As of Thursday night, his condition is unknown.

