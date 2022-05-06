2-year-old hospitalized after nearly drowning in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized Thursday after nearing drowning in a lake at Valhalla Park.

Medical crews with Delhi Charter Township Fire Department arrived at the scene at about 4 p.m. Authorities said a park staff member -- who is a former Army cadet medic -- had spotted the boy and began administering life-saving measures.

The boy was transferred to Sparrow, where he was awake and crying. As of Thursday night, his condition is unknown.

