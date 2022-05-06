10,000 MSU students set to graduate after toughing out pandemic education

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday, thousands of Spartans will go from student to alumni.

Nearly 10,000 students at Michigan State University are set to graduate this weekend. This year will look different with everything in person, and no COVID precautions in place.

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, this years’ commencements will be free of any safety restrictions or mask requirements.

At 1 p.m. Friday, the big undergraduate ceremony at the Breslin Center is taking place.

There are graduation ceremonies throughout the weekend until Sunday- at the Breslin and the Wharton, depending on the degree.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to find on campus parking.

There’s also going to be a shuttle bus offered going to the Breslin on Friday and Saturday. Bags and purses are not allowed inside, nor are any food or beverages.

MSU police told News 10 they are taking preparations to keep everyone safe on campus this weekend.

If you’re looking to see your Spartan walk across the stage you won’t need to worry about a ticket: No tickets are required for the ceremonies.

