Your Health: Protecting children from heart problems

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There are about eight million high school students participating in organized sports in the United States.

Most student athletes are required to have a sport’s physical to show they are healthy enough to play, but a critical screening that is not included in the physical can be the difference between life and death for some athletes with serious undetected health issues.

For 15-year-old Rafe Maccarone, soccer is everything. Nothing slowed down this leading scorer, until one day at practice.

“He started to lag at the back of the pack and that was unusual for sure for Rafe,” said Evan Ernst.

Maccarone collapsed and went into sudden cardiac arrest. With all efforts, he was unable to be revived.

“It made absolutely no sense to a bunch of teenagers,” Ernst said. “It still doesn’t.”

Maccarone’s story is not the only one -- Sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death for young athletes.

“One in 300 will carry a form of cardiovascular disease that predisposes them to have a risk of sudden cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Gul Dadlani.

That’s why Ernst and doctors have pushed to require EKG screenings for student athletes.

“An EKG enhances detection of forms of cardiovascular disease that can cause sudden cardiac arrest, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, long QT, Wolff-Parkinson-White and other arrhythmias,” said Dadlani.

Through the organization Who We Play For, EKG screenings are provided at no to low cost for student athletes. An abnormal EKG screening led Marianne Hendrix to find out her son, Xavier, had Wolff-Parkinson-White, a condition that causes a rapid heartbeat and increases the risk for sudden cardiac arrest.

“He said, ‘Your son is a ticking time bomb,’” Hendrix recalled.

But with the discovery of the heart condition, Xavier has switched focus from football to medicine so he can save lives and to give back to those who saved his.

