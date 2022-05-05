May is for Miracles
Woman dies after falling into Upper Peninsula waterfall

Police say a woman has died after falling into a waterfall in the Upper Peninsula
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (AP) — A woman died Wednesday after falling into a waterfall in the Upper Peninsula, Michigan State Police said.

The woman, believed to be 68 or 69 years old, fell into Black River Falls, 8 miles (12.9 kilometers) southwest of Ishpeming in the Escanaba River State Forest, police said.

The fall occurred around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The body was found around 4:30 p.m., police said.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

