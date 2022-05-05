May is for Miracles
Watching Your Wallet: The best buys of May

Watching Your Wallet: The best buys of May
By Rachel DePompa
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - May is the prime time for making home-related purchases.

Memorial Day sales include lots of markdowns on indoor furniture, patio furniture, appliances, and mattresses. It’s also the time of year to look for deals on coffee makers, blenders, and small kitchen appliances.

Spring apparel should also be on sale right now, but skip things like swimwear if you can -- those deals don’t happen until June.

And keep your eyes peeled for great deals on workout clothes and athletic shoes. Steer clear of buying home electronics this time of year.

The best deals on laptops and tablets and gaming consoles don’t happen until late fall/early winter.

