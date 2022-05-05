Now Desk Afternoon Edition - A pleasant Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day ahead
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and for the first time since the pandemic, bars and restaurants are celebrating without strict COVID-19 restrictions.
Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki lets us know if we should celebrate on a rooftop patio or inside a pequeño restaurante mexicano traditional. Plus we look ahead to the forecast for Mother’s Day on Sunday and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and what you can expect to see on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.
