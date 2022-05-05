Now Desk Afternoon Edition - A pleasant Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day ahead

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and for the first time since the pandemic, bars and restaurants are celebrating without strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki lets us know if we should celebrate on a rooftop patio or inside a pequeño restaurante mexicano traditional. Plus we look ahead to the forecast for Mother’s Day on Sunday and the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, and what you can expect to see on 90 minutes of news starting with News 10 First at 5.

Read more:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.