May is for Miracles
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Lilly Seymour

By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Lilly Seymour.

She’s been doing gymnastics since she was a year old and loves trying new sports every season.

Soccer and basketball are her favorites, but she loves t-ball and karate too.

