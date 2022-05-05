Restaurants prepare for Cinco de Mayo festivities

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday is Cinco de Mayo, the holiday which celebrates Mexico’s victory over the French empire in 1862.

Many people outside of Mexico mistakenly think that Cinco de Mayo is a celebration of Mexico’s independence. However, the country declared its independence more than 50 years before the Battle of Puebla.

This year, restaurants are expecting big crowds since this is the first Cinco de Mayo without COVID-19 restrictions.

Employees at El Azteco in East Lansing are familiar with the holiday rush. General manager Johnny Vlahakis says his staff is prepared to feed the onslaught of celebratory customers.

“It’s a fun place to be for Cinco de Mayo, obviously. A Mexican restaurant in downtown East Lansing with a rooftop patio,” Vlahakis said. “We’ve got catering orders, we’ve got pick-ups, deliveries, people calling all week wanting reservations or asking when we’re open, so, we’re expecting a good turnout.”

Vlahakis tells us Cinco de Mayo is the restaurant’s busiest day of the year and he is hoping for good weather that will bring plenty of people out.

