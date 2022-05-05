Now Desk Sports: New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed

Kellan Buddy is a sports reporter with WILX News 10. You can read his articles here, follow him on social media or watch him every weekday on News 10.

MSU’s new hockey coach

New Michigan State hockey coach Adam Nightingale met with reporters and supporters today as he begins his new job and has begun recruiting. We’ll have those remarks during our 90 minutes of news starting at 5 p.m.

Background: Spartans hire familiar face for behind the bench

Nightingale comes to MSU after two seasons as head coach at the United States National Team Development Program. He’s got four years of NHL experience. That includes serving as an assistant coach for the Detroit Red Wings in 2019 and 2020.

Nightingale was also a two-year alternate captain as a Spartan student-athlete.

Tigers hoping to claw their way back

The Detroit Tigers begin a four game series at Houston against the Astros Thursday night. That game kicks off at 8:10 p.m.

They’re hoping to improve on their current 8-15 record, currently tied with Kansas City for worst in the American League.

The Tigers play the Astros Friday at 8:10 as well, Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

MSU vs Penn State series delayed

Michigan State’s baseball three game series at Penn State this weekend has been altered because of weather. Penn State will play host to Michigan State Spartans Baseball at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Instead of Friday through Sunday, the single games will now be played Saturday through Monday. The teams will meet on Saturday at 4, Sunday at 1 and the conclude the series on Monday at 11 a.m.

