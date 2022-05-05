May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Now Desk Morning Edition - Space X, new info in the McCann case, and Cinco de Mayo

With special guest, meteorologist Colton Cichoracki.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk to look at Space X Crew 3′s departure from the International Space Station, a possible suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann 15 years later, and today is Cinco de Mayo!

More:

Portugal identifies suspect in probe of missing British girl

$38M approved for feeding eligible Michigan children

What happens in Michigan if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

With special guest, meteorologist Colton Cichoracki.
Now Desk Morning Edition - Space X, new info in the McCann case, and Cinco de Mayo
Michigan lawmakers have passed a bill that expands who gets reimbursed for victims of crimes.
Compensation may be expanded for crime victims under new bill
Employees at El Azteco in East Lansing are familiar with the holiday rush.
Restaurants prepare for Cinco de Mayo festivities
Graduation cap
Nessel, eight other Attorneys General, calling for full cancelation of federal student loan debt