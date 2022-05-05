May is for Miracles
Advertisement

In My View: MSU basketball might need some help

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Basketball’s transfer portal is quiet for the moment.

Michigan State has lost Julius Marble to Texas A&M and the Spartans will now be missing three key front line players who could have returned this fall and who knows about Max Christie’s ultimate decision to either stay in the NBA draft or return to MSU for his sophomore year.

If Christie does not return, MSU will need in my view massive help from the portal to even resemble last season’s 13 loss record.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

In My View: Can the new MSU hockey coach turn things around?
In My View: Draft analyses lack credibility
In My View: MSU’s Haller focused on preparing coaches
In My View: Red Wings have improved, but still not good enough