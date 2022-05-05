In My View: MSU basketball might need some help

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Basketball’s transfer portal is quiet for the moment.

Michigan State has lost Julius Marble to Texas A&M and the Spartans will now be missing three key front line players who could have returned this fall and who knows about Max Christie’s ultimate decision to either stay in the NBA draft or return to MSU for his sophomore year.

If Christie does not return, MSU will need in my view massive help from the portal to even resemble last season’s 13 loss record.

