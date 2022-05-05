MSU Baseball Schedule Altered

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Projected inclement weather has caused a change in Michigan State’s three game baseball series at Penn State this week end. The three games move from Friday through Sunday to Saturday through Monday. The series now begins at 4pm Saturday. Michigan State has a 21-21 season record, 6-9 in the Big Ten and an overall six game winning streak heading into this week end.

