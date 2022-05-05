May is for Miracles
Advertisement

MSU Baseball Schedule Altered

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Projected inclement weather has caused a change in Michigan State’s three game baseball series at Penn State this week end. The three games move from Friday through Sunday to Saturday through Monday. The series now begins at 4pm Saturday. Michigan State has a 21-21 season record, 6-9 in the Big Ten and an overall six game winning streak heading into this week end.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
NBA Suspends Brooks
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
Brooks Suspended By NBA
Marcus Smart (Source: Flickr/Keith Allison)
Celtics Hope to Have Smart Back For Game Three
Now Desk Sports: New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed
Now Desk Sports -- New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed
Now Desk Sports -- New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed