Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision
Speed believed to be a factor in collision
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was killed instantly.
Authorities said they believe speed was a factor in the collision, but the incident remains under investigation.
Related:
- City of East Lansing releases footage of police shooting at Meijer
- Saved by Zade ‘devastated’ by Delhi Township house fire
- Jackson County drug bust yields heroin, guns, cash and pounds of meth
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.