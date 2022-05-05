Motorcyclist killed instantly in Ionia County collision

KEENE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A collision Wednesday killed a 48-year-old man from Ionia in Keene Township.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Sayles and Whites Bridge roads. The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said a northbound SUV -- driven by a 79-year-old woman from Belding -- pulled across Sayles Road and into the path of an eastbound motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed instantly.

Authorities said they believe speed was a factor in the collision, but the incident remains under investigation.

