Michigan students sign to businesses for National Signing Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been a skilled trades shortage in Michigan for a while and the pandemic made it even worse.

However, students at Lansing Community College signed with their future employers in skilled trades Thursday.

Jackson Walters, a Mason High School student, was one of them. If you ask, he’ll tell you he always knew he would work in the trades. He loves to work with his hands so when he had an opportunity to jump-start that track, he couldn’t pass it up.

“I’ve always tried to point my life in that direction to where I’d end up.” said Walters. “It’s just a great opportunity to get a head start where other kids might not know what they want to do yet. I’ve already got that figured out.”

Walters enrolled in the Eaton Regional Education Service Agency, a partner with SkillsUSA, a program that helps students in high school complete career and technical education programs before getting their diploma.

Walters -- along with six other young men -- signed with local employers, formally accepting positions in the skilled trades.

Walters signed with Hammond Farms Landscape and Supply, a company he’s grown up passing by every day. He says it’s great to start working locally.

His employer, Lee Hammond, said he’s been working with Walters in the summers for years. He’s excited to finally add him to the team permanently.

“So he will be operating a compact reel loader loading retail customers and commercial vehicles,” said Hammond.

With the lack of people going into skilled trades, Hammond says as of late, they’ve been struggling to find people. He’s not alone.

Professional trades will account for more than half a million jobs in the Michigan economy through 2028. Those jobs have to be filled, but there aren’t enough people going into the field.

“There’s a lot of people going to college that are excited about the tech industry but as far as being out in the field and equipment work or skilled trades as in general we’re just struggling to find staff.”

Hammond said programs like this help employers find dedicated students like Walters who have a passion for the trades. These programs help students find those employers and jump-start their careers.

Mary Ellen Brocklehurst, the SkillsUSA advisor for Eaton RESA, said it prepares students for their careers and goes beyond that.

“They’re getting a full experience in the classroom through the career technical preparation center that we offer at Eaton RESA,” said Brocklehurst. “They’re also gaining- the employees are showing that they are committed dedicated quality students to go forward.”

Tyler Denniston, Ovid Elsie High School, Travis Mater, Maple Valley High School, and Denny Sauers, Lake Wood High School signed with AIS Construction.

Nathaniel Hussey of Charlotte High School signed with Leavitt & Starck Inc.

Corbin Schneider of Pewamo-Westphalia High School signed with Schneider Concrete.

