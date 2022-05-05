May is for Miracles
May is for Miracles: Support the May WILX Make an Impact telethon!

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Because of generous community members, throughout the past 34 years Sparrow Hospital has succeeded in raising more than $22 million to help the 54,000 children each year struggling with illness and injury who visit Sparrow.

Friday, WILX is hosting the News 10 Phone Bank with volunteers answering your questions and taking donations for our Make an Impact campaign, supporting Sparrow’s May is for Miracles.

Call 517-346-8822 all day to donate to the Make an Impact campaign, helping children who visit Sparrow.

All donations made to Sparrow Children’s Center benefit the sick and injured children who come through the doors. These generous gifts help build and strengthen the programs and facilities that give our young patients the best care possible right here, where we live, work and play.

All week long, you can make a donation to University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center at Sparrow.org.

Sparrow’s May is for Miracles is sponsored by MSU Federal Credit Union, Foster Swift Collins & Smith, Dowding Industries, Tommy’s Express Car Wash and Tripp’s Collision. You can hear the stories of the Miracle Children HERE.

