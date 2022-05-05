May is for Miracles: Baby born premature at 22-weeks brings family together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As practicing nurses, Julie and Nick Lavoy were very familiar with the medical field.

Things changed quickly for them when Julie was hospitalized at 22 weeks pregnant.

“I ended up going into having an emergency C-section for her at 22 weeks and three days, so I kept her in a week and it was the scariest day of my life,” Julie recalled. “I was showing signs of infection that would pass to her. They were like, ‘If we don’t take her, she could still be in danger.’”

Julie gave birth to Abigail by an emergency C-section. They had determined they wanted everything done for Abby, despite the long list of possible chronic diseases and disabilities a micro preemie could face.

Abby was baptized by her father, Nick, once she was born.

“She was one pound,” Julie recalled.”

“One pound, one ounce,” Nick said.

The nurses and doctors became family to Nick and Julie, with Julie saying that words can’t even express their gratitude to the entire Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff.

Abby had a five-month stay in the RNICU. After she had to undergo a bed-side surgery to put a drain in her belly, she turned a corner and started trending in the right direction.

The Lavoy family said they’re grateful for the care and kindness they received at Sparrow. Now, Abby’s prognosis is very good and she continues with various therapies during her visits at Sparrow.

