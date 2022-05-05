May is for Miracles
Jackson County drug bust yields heroin, guns, cash and pounds of meth

Police say they are seeking multiple felony charges.
Police found methamphetamines, heroin, cash and guns while executing warrants Wednesday.
Police found methamphetamines, heroin, cash and guns while executing warrants Wednesday.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives from the Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team have seized about four pounds of methamphetamines, multiple firearms, heroin and cash after executing search warrants at hotel rooms and a storage facility in Jackson County.

The Jackson Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) is a cooperative, multi-jurisdictional drug task force. It’s made up of detectives from the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office, the Jackson Police Department and the Michigan State Police.

On Wednesday JNET investigators, along with multiple other agencies, executed four search warrants in Jackson County. Three of the search warrants were executed on hotel rooms in the Colonial Inn in Leoni Township, while the fourth was executed at a nearby storage facility.

Agencies executing the warrants included JNET, Jackson County Violent Crimes Unit, MSP Emergency Support Team, Region of the Irish Hills Narcotics Office, Tri-County Metro Narcotics Team, and Troopers from the MSP Jackson Post.

Detectives seized two pistols, $3,500 in cash, roughly four pounds of crystal methamphetamines and over four and a half ounces of heroin.

The suspect in this this investigation was lodged at the Jackson County Jail. Jackson Police say they are seeking multiple felony charges, including Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamines, and Felony Firearms charges.

