Hanging Basket Sale at Mason High School Greenhouse offering maple syrup, opportunity to help
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 First Alert meteorologists say the planting season is almost here. Starting Friday, you can pick up some beautiful blooms in the City of Mason.
The Hanging Basket Sale will take place at Mason High School’s greenhouse from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. There will also be maple syrup available for purchase.
You can pay with either cash or a check.
At the event you can also donate your returnable cans to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Mid-Michigan.
