Does Magic Want to Own the Broncos?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate that Lansing native Earvin “Magic” Johnson is amongst a group bidding to purchase the NFL’s Denver Broncos. The 62-year old Johnson already is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. The group bidding for the Broncos is headed by Philadelphia 76ers co owner Josh Harris.

