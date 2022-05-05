May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Does Magic Want to Own the Broncos?

How Magic Johnson changed the stigma of HIV 30 years later
How Magic Johnson changed the stigma of HIV 30 years later
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate that Lansing native Earvin “Magic” Johnson is amongst a group bidding to purchase the NFL’s Denver Broncos. The 62-year old Johnson already is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks. The group bidding for the Broncos is headed by Philadelphia 76ers co owner Josh Harris.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
NBA Suspends Brooks
Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks
Brooks Suspended By NBA
Marcus Smart (Source: Flickr/Keith Allison)
Celtics Hope to Have Smart Back For Game Three
Now Desk Sports: New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed
Now Desk Sports -- New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed
Now Desk Sports -- New coach at MSU, Tigers hoping to claw back, Spartans delayed