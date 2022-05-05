May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Compensation may be expanded for crime victims under new bill

Michigan lawmakers have passed a bill that expands who gets reimbursed for victims of crimes.
Michigan lawmakers have passed a bill that expands who gets reimbursed for victims of crimes.
By Maureen Halliday and Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers have passed a bill that expands who gets reimbursed for victims of crimes.

More from Michigan: Central Michigan University denies discrimination allegations

Currently, only family members or spouses are eligible to apply for funding to cover health care or funeral costs. Under the new bill, a guardian or a primary caregiver of a crime victim can now apply for funds.

Other people like roommates or someone the victim frequently dated may be eligible too.

The new legislation also extends the amount of time that people must apply for reimbursement.

Right now, the current law requires that people file within one year of the crime but under the new bill people could file after five years.

The bill now goes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to sign or veto.

Next: Missing 23-year-old man identified as person killed near Potter Park Zoo

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

With special guest, meteorologist Colton Cichoracki.
Now Desk Morning Edition - Space X, new info in the McCann case, and Cinco de Mayo
Employees at El Azteco in East Lansing are familiar with the holiday rush.
Restaurants prepare for Cinco de Mayo festivities
Graduation cap
Nessel, eight other Attorneys General, calling for full cancelation of federal student loan debt
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Morning Edition - Space X, new info in the McCann case, and Cinco de Mayo