Compensation may be expanded for crime victims under new bill

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan lawmakers have passed a bill that expands who gets reimbursed for victims of crimes.

Currently, only family members or spouses are eligible to apply for funding to cover health care or funeral costs. Under the new bill, a guardian or a primary caregiver of a crime victim can now apply for funds.

Other people like roommates or someone the victim frequently dated may be eligible too.

The new legislation also extends the amount of time that people must apply for reimbursement.

Right now, the current law requires that people file within one year of the crime but under the new bill people could file after five years.

The bill now goes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer to sign or veto.

