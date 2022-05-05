May is for Miracles
Advertisement

City of East Lansing to release footage of police shooting at Meijer

Shooting body cam footage to be released Thursday
By Jake Draugelis
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the City of East Lansing announced Thursday they will hold a press conference with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) where they will release video footage from the April 25 officer-involved shooting at Meijer.

The city’s Police Oversight Commission voted unanimously during an April 28 meeting to mandate East Lansing Police Department release footage of the incident. They gave the department until Thursday, May 5 to release bodycam and dashcam footage of the shooting.

Background: ‘How dare you’ -- Tempers rise in East Lansing over police shooting outside Meijer

Now, the city says that footage will be released at 1:30 p.m.

East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas will be joined by East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson to provide brief remarks prior to the release of the video footage.

The press conference will be streamed live on WILX.com. The video footage that will be released contains explicit language and graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Hanging Basket Sale at Mason High School Greenhouse offering maple syrup, opportunity to help
Hanging Basket Sale at Mason High School
WILX News 10 Now Desk
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - A pleasant Cinco de Mayo and Mother’s Day ahead
Shooting body cam footage to be released Thursday
WILX Weather Webcast 5/5/2022 Midday Update