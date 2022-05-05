City of East Lansing to release footage of police shooting at Meijer

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the City of East Lansing announced Thursday they will hold a press conference with the East Lansing Police Department (ELPD) where they will release video footage from the April 25 officer-involved shooting at Meijer.

The city’s Police Oversight Commission voted unanimously during an April 28 meeting to mandate East Lansing Police Department release footage of the incident. They gave the department until Thursday, May 5 to release bodycam and dashcam footage of the shooting.

Now, the city says that footage will be released at 1:30 p.m.

East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas will be joined by East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson to provide brief remarks prior to the release of the video footage.

The press conference will be streamed live on WILX.com. The video footage that will be released contains explicit language and graphic visuals. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

