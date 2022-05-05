May is for Miracles
Celtics Hope to Have Smart Back For Game Three

Marcus Smart (Source: Flickr/Keith Allison)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart says there’s a “strong likelihood” he’ll play Saturday after missing Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal with a bruised right thigh. Celtics coach Ime Udoka says they’ll “know more tomorrow, how he reacts to what he did today.” The series is tied 1-1 as it heads back to Milwaukee after the Celtics earned a 109-86 victory in Game 2. Smart says the injury is similar to an issue he faced in the regular season. The NBA defensive player of the year missed six games in January due to a quadriceps problem.

