May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Los Tres Amigos

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy Cinco de Mayo! We celebrated by checking out the new Los Tres Amigos location on Cedar Street.

They’ve got a great selection of drinks on the menu including a Cucumber-Jalapeno Margarita.

Plus, if you’re looking for unique burritos, enchiladas, tacos and more, they’ve got a great selection to choose from.

Check out the videos to learn more about the new location and their menu options!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

Wine Train Exterior
Adventures await in California
Mothers Day with Goats
Hilltop View Farms hosting Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour
One North
Celebrating May the 4th at One North Kitchen and Bar in Jackson
WIOW: Xtreme Hip Hop
Xtreme Hip Hop takes over area next to Jackson Historic Prison