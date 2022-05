LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State offensive lineman Ethan Boyd reportedly is transferring to Central Michigan. Boyd, a standout in high school at East Lansing, spent one season with the Spartans. His playing time apparently was the key issue.

