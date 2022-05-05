All kittens recovered after Delhi Township house fire

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Delhi Township Wednesday night.

The fire was on Heather Haven Drive, just south of Wilcox Road, west of Aurelius Road. The fire damaged the garage and attic of the home.

The home belongs to a volunteer with Saved by Zade, a pet shelter based out of Eaton Rapids. According to Saved by Zade, the volunteer had three kittens 3-4 months old and six bottle-fed baby kittens that were 3-weeks-old. The shelter said all foster kittens are in good health and no fatalities or injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More information on Saved by Zade can be found on its official website here.

