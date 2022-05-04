Will the abortion ruling impact the 2022 Midterms?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Have you ever seen a dog chasing a car and wondered what it would do if they caught it?

A lot of Democrats are using that image to describe Republican law makers now that Roe v. Wade is expected to be overturned.

Democratic candidates are predicting a huge turnout on election day from those frustrated about their rights being curtailed, but other analysts believe there will be a wave of energized conservative voters also heading to the polls.

It’s too soon to see if the ruling is going to make an impact on the election, but with turnout usually lower in midterms compared to Presidential years, it may not take much to swing a close race.

For about 50 years, Roe v. Wade has protected a pregnant person’s right to an abortion, but the leaked Supreme Court draft to overturn the landmark decision reminds us that nothing is permanent.

“That means that politics is in general important and that these decisions that may have looked like they were decided long ago are still very active debates that can change at any time,” said Matt Grossmann, an American Politics and Public Policy professor at Michigan State University.

A lot can change learning up to the Nov. 8 elections, but experts said what happens right now will impact who votes and the topic of abortion has historically brought people to the polls.

“A large number of people, that is the primary reason to vote, the primary reason they choose the candidates they vote for,” said Kyla Stepp, a Political Science professor at Central Michigan University.

Experts said the issue of Roe v. Wade has historically turned out voters on both sides, which is why Stepp believes the issue will be a strong motivator for all.

“The first, you know Roe V. Wade decision itself was kind of famous for mobilizing pro-life groups, who before that had kind of been scattered,” Stepp said.

But Republican lawmakers said even though it’s a big issue, they suspect their base will be focused on other issues.

“This is certainly an important issue that will motivate people from different ideological sides,” said Mich. Sen. Tom Barrett. “But I think the overwhelming issues that people are going to be casting their vote on are issues of their daily lives -- inflation, gas prices, energy costs, crime.”

On the other hand, the woman Barrett is challenging for a seat in U.S. Congress said the Democratic base will be motivated by the end of Roe v. Wade.

“In terms of how it changes things, I think people are going to have some really strong choices to make between candidates,” said Rep. Elissa Slotkin. “This is a very sensitive issue for people. People feel very passionately about it and candidates have very different views.”

While abortion is the current big issues, it’s impossible to say what the big issue will be six months from now when the election takes place.

