Now Desk Morning Edition - Election results, on-stage attack, and the search for a corrections officer and inmate
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The News 10 Today team joins the Now Desk to go over the morning’s top stories including Election Day results, a popular comedian attacked on stage, and the latest on the missing Alabama guard and inmate.
More:
- First Alert Weather
- Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election
- Dave Chapelle tackled during Hollywood Bowl comedy show
- Alabama corrections officer and inmate considered ‘dangerous,’ US Marshal Service says
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.