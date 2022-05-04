Now Desk Afternoon Edition - May the Fourth-cast, and a look ahead to this evening’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s May the 4th, and take it seriously we do at News 10.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to look at the ‘forcecast,’ plus we preview what’s coming up on the 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. newscasts.

May the 4th be with you! (MGN)

First Alert Weather

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MAY 4th, 2022

Average High: 65º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1926

Jackson Record High: 87º 1949

Jackson Record Low: 26º 2005

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.