May is for Miracles
Now Desk Afternoon Edition - May the Fourth-cast, and a look ahead to this evening’s top stories

It’s May the 4th and take it seriously we do at News 10.
By Krystle Holleman and Colton Cichoracki
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s May the 4th, and take it seriously we do at News 10.

First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki joins the Now Desk to look at the ‘forcecast,’ plus we preview what’s coming up on the 5, 5:30, and 6 p.m. newscasts.

May the 4th be with you!
May the 4th be with you!(MGN)

First Alert Weather

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR MAY 4th, 2022

  • Average High: 65º Average Low 43º
  • Lansing Record High: 89° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 25° 1926
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1949
  • Jackson Record Low: 26º 2005

One North May The 4th Fun