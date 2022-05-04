May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Voters approve $129 million in bond for Lansing School District use

‘What’s next is we got to start building,’
How Mid-Michigan school districts plan to use bond money
By Ta'Niyah Jordan
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3, 2022 Election is over and voters have approved the plan. Now, it’s time for the Lansing School District to put $129,000,000 in bond money to use. So, what’s next?

Read: Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

‘What’s next is we got to start building,” said Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of the Lansing School District.

But first, Shuldiner said they have to get out in the community to ask what designs and features they want to see. He said you can’t have public schools without the public so, “We want those buildings to reflect the community. So we’re going to be talking to the community members, seeing what they need out of a school and then we’re going to start building.”

Shuldiner also wants to emphasize what he calls “Love for Sexton.” J.W Sexton High School is the last high school in Lansing to receive renovations and upgrades.

“Allows us to hold the evening programs that we’re accustomed to, inviting different group in for our community, staff, and students. So it changes the way we do things by being able to have that refresh,” said Daniel Boggan, principal at J.W Sexton HS. “Above all, it is important for the students to know that people care.”

Boggan said that is exactly what this means to him, his students and his staff.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

May is for Miracles: 13-year-old Larry doesn’t let sickle cell anemia control his life
Change this caption before publishing
Will the abortion ruling impact the 2022 Midterms?
May is for Miracles -- Sickle cell warrior
Students feed students through Spartan Food Security Council