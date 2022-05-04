Voters approve $129 million in bond for Lansing School District use

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The May 3, 2022 Election is over and voters have approved the plan. Now, it’s time for the Lansing School District to put $129,000,000 in bond money to use. So, what’s next?

‘What’s next is we got to start building,” said Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of the Lansing School District.

But first, Shuldiner said they have to get out in the community to ask what designs and features they want to see. He said you can’t have public schools without the public so, “We want those buildings to reflect the community. So we’re going to be talking to the community members, seeing what they need out of a school and then we’re going to start building.”

Shuldiner also wants to emphasize what he calls “Love for Sexton.” J.W Sexton High School is the last high school in Lansing to receive renovations and upgrades.

“Allows us to hold the evening programs that we’re accustomed to, inviting different group in for our community, staff, and students. So it changes the way we do things by being able to have that refresh,” said Daniel Boggan, principal at J.W Sexton HS. “Above all, it is important for the students to know that people care.”

Boggan said that is exactly what this means to him, his students and his staff.

