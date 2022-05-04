Tigers Beat Pirates In Game One Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers scored two go ahead runs on a fifth inning error Wednesday and went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. It was the first game of a makeup doubleheader. The Tigers improve to 8-14 on the season. After the second game, the Tigers head to Houston for four games the remainder of the week against the Houston Astros.

