May is for Miracles
Advertisement

Tigers Beat Pirates In Game One Wednesday

File photo
File photo(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers scored two go ahead runs on a fifth inning error Wednesday and went on to defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2. It was the first game of a makeup doubleheader. The Tigers improve to 8-14 on the season. After the second game, the Tigers head to Houston for four games the remainder of the week against the Houston Astros.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Julian Andrew-Thomas Moore
Lansing Police release name of man killed near Potter Park Zoo
Alberto Roberto Valdes-Pachec
Suspect in Delta Township PetSmart shooting charged with Attempted Murder
Police said he was found about one mile north of where he went missing.
Body of missing 1-year-old boy found in Michigan creek
All suspects in Lansing Camaro thefts released
Election results -- What voters decided in Michigan’s May 3 election

Latest News

New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) gathers the puck against Vegas Golden Knights left...
Devils Shake Up Their Coaching Staff
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the third inning of the MLB...
Reds Add Pitcher From Rays
San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to a Houston Astros during the first...
Bumgarner Ejected From Wednesday Game
This Tuesday, July 28, 2015 photo shows the interior of the Statehouse dome in Lansing, Mich....
Greater Lansing to Host Two Future Premier Sporting Events