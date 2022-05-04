Students feed students through Spartan Food Security Council

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The MSU student run food bank is accepting donations to ensure students are not wasting food. The food bank serves 6,000 students, including some of their families.

As the end of the school year wraps up and students move out, many non-perishables and snacks get left behind.

Spencer Good is President and Co-Founder of the Spartan Food Security Council. He says the simple act of donating what you don’t need can have an impact on the whole community.

“Naturally with close to 50,000 students, some are bound to be food insecure,” Good said. “I also hope that students understand that they can make an impact on their community by something as simple as donating food.”

Students can drop off any leftover food at the food bank’s Olin Center Location. That address is 463 East Circle Drive, East Lansing.

