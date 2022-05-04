May is for Miracles
Reds Add Pitcher From Rays

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the third inning of the MLB...
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws a pitch in the third inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, April 24, 2022. The Reds led 3-0 after two innings.(Sam Greene/Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday. The 26-year-old Dugger went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 12 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, including four starts.

