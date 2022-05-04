Reds Add Pitcher From Rays

MILWAUKEE (AP) - The Cincinnati Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday. The 26-year-old Dugger went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 12 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, including four starts.

