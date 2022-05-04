May is for Miracles
In My View: Can the new MSU hockey coach turn things around?

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 10 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State hopes new hockey coach Adam Nightingale can turn around years of losing.

To me it’s clear -- MSU does not have enough good players to compete with the Big Ten teams on its schedule. Like most other coaches, his success chances rest with the quality of players he can lure here, better players than in previous years who could not produce a winning team and cost two head coaches their jobs.

