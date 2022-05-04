Michigan approved for food assistance for children whose free or reduced-cost school meals affected by COVID-19

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced families of children in Michigan who had access to nutritious school means impacted by learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic this school year will receive assistance benefits to pay for food online and in stores.

The state has gained federal approval for a third round of Pandemic-EBT benefits.

Related: Biden announces Sept conference on hunger, nutrition, health

Students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for the benefits if they qualify for free or reduced lunches while at school, attended an in-person school, and in-person learning is or was not available for either a full or partial month.

“This is critical support to families whose children are eligible for free or reduced-price meals,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “The Pandemic-EBT funds are important for struggling families and supplement other meals made possible through hard-working local, state, and federal food service staff. It takes a village.”

Each child will receive $7.10 for each day the school is virtual or the student is absent due to COVID-19.

The benefits are retroactive to September 2021 and will be paid through June 2022. Families do not need to apply for the aid, as payments will be paid to them automatically. Any households that already receive food assistance will receive the Pandemic-EBT payments on their Bridge Cards and families that do not already receive assistance will get Pandemic-EBT cards in the mail. The cards can be used to buy food online or in stores.

Next: Several White House correspondents’ dinner attendees test positive for COVID-19

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.