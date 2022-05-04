May is for Miracles
Hilltop View Farms hosting Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Treat your favorite mom to some quality time with goats this Mother’s Day.

Hilltop View Farms in Williamston is hosting a Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour on May 8. Visitors get a sweet farm experience in a 100-year-old barn, where participants will be treated with mimosas, a light brunch, a build-your-own-bouquet bar and time with the goats.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit the official Mother’s Day Goat Happy Hour, Brunch and Bouquet Bar event page here.

