Greater Lansing to Host Two Future Premier Sporting Events

May is for Miracles
By Tim Staudt
Published: May. 4, 2022
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Sports Authority announced Wednesday is has landed two future premier sporting events for the area. the GLSA and the Lansing Skating Club have been awarded the 2023 Midwestern Sectional Singles and U. S. Pairs Final. Michigan State University and the GLSA have been selected as co host for the 2024 NCAA division one women’s golf regional as well. The golf will be played at MSU’s Forest Akers courses.

