Greater Lansing to Host Two Future Premier Sporting Events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Greater Lansing Sports Authority announced Wednesday is has landed two future premier sporting events for the area. the GLSA and the Lansing Skating Club have been awarded the 2023 Midwestern Sectional Singles and U. S. Pairs Final. Michigan State University and the GLSA have been selected as co host for the 2024 NCAA division one women’s golf regional as well. The golf will be played at MSU’s Forest Akers courses.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.